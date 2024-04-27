"Delhi CM running govt from jail with kattar besharmi...," BJP compares Arvind Kejriwal with Pablo Escobar

Comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Saturday said that with "kattar besharmi" Delhi CM is running the government from the jail. "You must have heard that a gang is operated from jail. You must have heard about Pablo Escobar. But it is the misfortune of Delhi that one such Pablo Escobar in Delhi is running the government from jail with kattar besharmi," Poonawala said while addressing a press conference.

The BJP leader also accused the Aam Adami Party (BJP) of being "politically converted" as he said, the party joined hands with those it wanted to be in jail. "In Delhi, neither lakhs of children nor their future is safe. The attempt is just to ensure the safety of the kingpin of the liquor scam. At the same Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, we had seen a few people who had been politically converted. But at this same Ramlila Maidan, we are seeing the faces of a few people who underwent political conversion - from 'jhaadu' to 'daaru', from 'swaraj' to 'sharab', from Anna Hazare to Lalu," he said.

"Those who started from India Against Corruption have now reached the INDI Alliance of Corruption," he added. Notably, the AAP is part of the opposition bloc- INDIA formed to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister has been lodged in Tihar Jail since April 1, following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla, on the other hand, slammed the West Bengal government over the Sandeshkhali issue, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government is sitting on the "verge of anarchy".

""Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, goons of Sandeshkhali are snatching away the 'mangalsutra' of women. Protection was given to rapists like Shahjahan Sheikh, who are snatching away 'mangalsutra', by the Government of Mamata Banerjee...Yesterday in a joint raid of CBI and NSG commandos, weapons were seized from there (Sandeshkhali)," he said. He further claimed that the large cache of weapons that were seized from the aides of the main accused Shahjahan Sheikh were official weapons of Bengal Police.

"It is clear that the Bengal Police was nurturing terrorists. To obstruct the CBI investigation, the Mamata Banerjee government approached the Supreme Court. It is clear that Bengal is sitting on the verge of anarchy. CM Mamata Banerjee's 'mamta' is with rapists," he added. (ANI)

