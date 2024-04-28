Left Menu

BJP's Nadda Accuses Mamata of Seeking Softness on Terrorism

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee wants a government at the Centre that is soft on terrorism.Addressing an election rally in Murshidabad in West Bengal, Nadda claimed that the TMC government in the state helmed by Banerjee is known for corruption, extortion, appeasement and discrimination.We want a Majboot Sarkar but Mamata Banerjee wants a Majboor Sarkar.

PTI | Murshidabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:32 IST
BJP's Nadda Accuses Mamata of Seeking Softness on Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee wants a government at the Centre that is ''soft on terrorism''.

Addressing an election rally in Murshidabad in West Bengal, Nadda claimed that the TMC government in the state helmed by Banerjee is known for corruption, extortion, appeasement and discrimination.

''We want a 'Majboot Sarkar' but Mamata Banerjee wants a 'Majboor Sarkar'. We are opposed to her politics of appeasement which favours infiltrators... her government has sympathy for terrorists,'' Nadda said.

Referring to the Sandeskhali incidents, where local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing, he alleged that women are not safe under the Mamata Banerjee rule in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024