Srinivasan, husband of IOA chief P T Usha, dies
V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, died in the early hours of Friday, according to family sources. He was 67. Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a bereaved Usha and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband, officials said. A former central government employee, Srinivasan was a constant presence by Usha's side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career. He was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones. The couple have a son, Ujjwal.
