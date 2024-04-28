Left Menu

PTI | Baharampur | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:05 IST
Mamata's Stance on Terrorism Raises Concerns, Says Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee wants a government at the Centre that is ''soft on terrorism''.

Addressing an election rally in Murshidabad in West Bengal, Nadda claimed that the TMC government in the state helmed by Banerjee is known for corruption, extortion, appeasement and discrimination.

''We talk about a 'Majboot Sarkar' but Mamata Banerjee wants a 'Majboor Sarkar'. She wants a government in Delhi that believes in appeasement, corruption and discrimination and has a soft corner for terrorists.

''We are opposed to her politics of appeasement which favours infiltrators and opposes CAA... her government has sympathy for terrorists,'' Nadda alleged.

Referring to the school jobs scams, which caused nearly 26,000 people to lose employment, Nadda alleged that corruption and loot have become the ''order of the day'' under the TMC rule.

''This government in West Bengal has given nothing but uncountable scams. The recently surfaced teachers' recruitment scam caused loss of livelihood and opportunities for thousands of people... this proves that corruption and loot are an everyday routine in the state,'' he said.

Attacking the Congress, Nadda alleged that the grand old party, ''in a shameful play of appeasement politics, is eager to snatch the rights of OBC, SC and ST brothers and sisters and is wooing Muslims for political gains''.

On the Sandeskhali incidents, where local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing, he alleged that women are not safe under the Mamata Banerjee rule in the state.

''The way women were tortured in Sandeshkhali and the way Mamata Banerjee tried to protect Shajahan Sheikh, who played with the honour and dignity of women, is very unfortunate.

''What can be more shameful than harassment of women in a state ruled by a woman? Mamata Banerjee had given the slogan 'Maa Mati and Manush' but neither mothers nor sisters are safe in the state. What happened in Sandeshkhali is heart-wrenching, where TMC goons played with the dignity of our sisters,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

