SAD nominates Virsa Singh Valtoha for Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab Assembly elections

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

With this, the SAD has named candidates for all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh.

In a post on X, the party said, ''Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced party's core committee member and former chief parliamentary secretary S. Virsa Singh Valtoha as the @Akali_Dal_ candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. With this announcement the party has fielded party candidates on all 14 seats of Punjab and Chandigarh.'' Valtoha, who is also the SAD's spokesperson, was elected to the Punjab assembly as MLA in 2007 and 2012. He had unsuccessfully contested from Khem Karan assembly seat in the 2022 state elections.

Khadoor Sahib seat is currently held by Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa.

Valtoha will take on AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar and BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind. The Congress is yet to name its candidate for the seat.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, is also in the fray as an Independent.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, a 'Panthic' seat, came into existence in 2008.

This seat comprises nine assembly constituencies -- Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

SAD's Rattan Singh Ajnala won the seat in 2009 and Akali nominee Ranjit Singh Brahmpura won it in 2014.

The SAD will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls on its own for the first time since 1996, when it joined hands with the BJP.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party had walked out of the NDA in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

The BJP had announced on March 26 that it would go solo in the general elections in Punjab.

Polling in Punjab and Chandigarh will take place in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

