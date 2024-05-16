Left Menu

AAP supremo Kejriwal offers prayers at Golden Temple, set to lead election roadshow in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal, granted bail, visited Golden Temple in Amritsar. He also prayed at Durgiana Temple. Kejriwal campaigned for AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Amritsar. He was accompanied by Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal was arrested in March but granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1. Polling for Punjab's Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

Updated: 16-05-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:38 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, during his first visit to the state since being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

He also paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple following his visit to the Golden Temple.

The AAP supremo was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

On May 10, the apex court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, and directed him to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21.

Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Amritsar for Dhaliwal, a Cabinet minister in Punjab.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

