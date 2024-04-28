Bhagwat trashes viral clip, says RSS supports reservations guaranteed under Constitution

Trashing a video claiming that it was against reservation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday that it has always stood for quotas as are guaranteed and sanctioned under the Constitution. Addressing an event organised to mark the inauguration of Vidya Bharati Vignana Kendra (VBVK) in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Sangh chief said, "A video is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that the Sangh is against reservation. Behind this patently false and misleading video are people, who preach reservation when outside, among the people, but work against the idea behind the scenes. Such claims are totally baseless."

"The Sangh has always stood for reservation, as sanctioned and guaranteed under the Constitution, from the very beginning. We believe that reservation should continue as long as it is necessary for those who need it, as they are provided for reasons of backwardness and lack of parity in terms of their living or social standing. The quotas should remain in place as long as discriminations aren't eliminated," Bhagwat added. His statement, clarifying the Sangh's stand on reservations, came in response to a video that was shared widely across social media platforms, claiming that the BJP's ideological parent was opposed to the idea of reservation.

The Vidya Bharati Vignana Kendra (VBVK) is an international school, which follows the curriculum of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and is run by Sri Saraswathi Vidyapeetham in Nadergul, Telangana. The inauguration event was attended by several dignitaries, including Padmabhushan Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy claimed that the RSS and its affiliates were opposed to the Mandal Commission, which was put together in 1978 to explore and carry forward the idea of giving reservations to the socially deprived sections and the OBCs in jobs and education. "Back in the day, the RSS and its affiliate groups opposed the Mandal Commission and the idea of reservation. The Supreme Court, too, allowed reservations for backward classes, while capping the extent of quotas allocated at 50 cent," the Telangana CM claimed.

"Today, many backward classes and OBC leaders are urging that the 50-per cent cap on reservation (for such classes) be lifted. Our leader said we would do a nationwide caste survey, if elected, and give reservations accordingly. It is in this context that Rahul-ji talked about a wealth X-ray and re-allocation of funds," CM Reddy added. He also accused the BJP of trying to enforce the RSS' ideology of making India a 'reservation-free' country.

"We are clearly saying that today there is a conspiracy by RSS to make India a reservation-free country and make us a Hindu Rashtra. The BJP is working to enforce the RSS' ideology (of a country sans quota). It has already taken draconian measures like bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, revoking Article 370 (from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir), and ending the practice of Triple Talaq and others," the Telangana CM claimed. (ANI)

