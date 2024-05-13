Left Menu

Telangana Witnesses 61.16% Voter Turnout in LS Polls by 5 PM

Telangana's Lok Sabha elections witnessed 61.16% voter turnout, with Bhongir (72.34%) recording the highest and Hyderabad (39.17%) the lowest. Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha faces an FIR for allegedly checking burqa-clad voters' faces. The Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll also took place with 39.92% turnout.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:41 IST
Telangana recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.16 per cent till 5 pm on Monday for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.

Polling which began at 7 am ended 6 pm, barring a few places where it concluded early.

Bhongir Lok Sabha seat witnessed the highest poll percentage of 72.34 per cent, while the lowest voter turnout of 39.17 per cent was seen in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said an enquiry is going on into some complaints that have been received.

The Collector of Hyderabad district said on 'X' that a case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, under different sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act.

This follows an allegation that she checked the identity of burqa-clad women voters by asking them to show their faces.

Meanwhile, polling was also held at the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency. The bypoll witnessed 39.92 per cent voting till 3 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident a few months ago.

