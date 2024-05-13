Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: 62.31 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Phase 4, figure highest in Bengal

About 62.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded as of 5 pm across the 96 constituencies in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:42 IST
Lok Sabha polls: 62.31 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Phase 4, figure highest in Bengal
Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at Talun Khurd in Barwani. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 62.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded as of 5 pm across the 96 constituencies in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). West Bengal recorded 75.66 per cent voter turnout, which is the highest as of 5 pm today, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 68.04 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 68.01 per cent. The lowest was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, 35.75 per cent.

Voting percentages in other states participating in the fourth phase polling as of 3 pm are Bihar - 54.14 per cent, Jharkhand - 63.14 per cent, Maharashtra - 52.49 per cent, Odisha - 62.96 per cent, Telangana - 61.16 per cent and Uttar Pradesh - 56.35 per cent, as per the ECI. The voting across the 96 parliamentary constituencies in the nine states and one Union Territory started at 7 am on Monday. The polling for 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly and 28 out of the 147 seats in the Odisha legislative assembly also started simultaneously with the general elections.

According to the ECI data, about 67.99 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Andhra assembly polls as of 5 pm. The first phase of the four-phase assembly polls in Odisha witnessed a voter turnout of 62.96 per cent. Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats voting today, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 1,717 candidates are in the fray across the 96 Lok Sabha seats voting today. Prominent figures contesting today's poll battle included AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, Union Minister Arjun Munda, BJP leaders Giriraj Singh, Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila, among others. The remaining three phases of voting will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024