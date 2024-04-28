BJP President Nadda, Congress Leader Rahul to Hold Rallies in Odisha on Sunday
Rahul Gandhi and JP Nadda to hold rallies in Odisha. Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Salepur and pay tribute to Madhusudan Das. Nadda to address rally in Ambapua and interact with party workers. Extensive police arrangements made for their arrival in Bhubaneswar. Both leaders to arrive by helicopter.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president JP Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on Sunday.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district around 1 pm, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to 'Utkal Gourav' Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said.
People from across four Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur would be attending Rahul Gandhi's rally, he said.
On the other hand, Nadda is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 4.30 pm and address a public meeting in Ambapua area in Gopalpur assembly segment around 5.30 pm, BJP spokesperson Golak Nayak said.
He will also have ''exhaustive interactions'' with party workers from three Lok Sabha constituencies of Berhampur, Koraput and Nabarangpur, in Berhampur.
Police have made elaborate arrangements for the arrival of the two national leaders at Bhubaneswar.
Both of them will reach Biju Patnaik International Airport and go to their respective destinations on helicopters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- JP Nadda
- Odisha
- BJP
- Congress
- Election rally
- Salepur
- Cuttack
- Ambapua
- Gopalpur
ALSO READ
"They should read their own history": Kharge slams PM Modi over 'Muslim League' jibe at Congress manifesto
Himanta would have been nowhere without Congress: Jairam Ramesh
"Will be safe if constitution is safe" Congress's Imran Masood courts controversy ahead of Saharanpur poll
CPI(M), Congress compelled Tripura's indigenous people to take up arms: BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb
Corruption increases when Congress comes to power: Rajnath Singh