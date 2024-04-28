Left Menu

BJP President Nadda, Congress Leader Rahul to Hold Rallies in Odisha on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi and JP Nadda to hold rallies in Odisha. Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Salepur and pay tribute to Madhusudan Das. Nadda to address rally in Ambapua and interact with party workers. Extensive police arrangements made for their arrival in Bhubaneswar. Both leaders to arrive by helicopter.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 10:52 IST
BJP President Nadda, Congress Leader Rahul to Hold Rallies in Odisha on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president JP Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district around 1 pm, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to 'Utkal Gourav' Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said.

People from across four Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur would be attending Rahul Gandhi's rally, he said.

On the other hand, Nadda is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 4.30 pm and address a public meeting in Ambapua area in Gopalpur assembly segment around 5.30 pm, BJP spokesperson Golak Nayak said.

He will also have ''exhaustive interactions'' with party workers from three Lok Sabha constituencies of Berhampur, Koraput and Nabarangpur, in Berhampur.

Police have made elaborate arrangements for the arrival of the two national leaders at Bhubaneswar.

Both of them will reach Biju Patnaik International Airport and go to their respective destinations on helicopters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024