Amidst Controversy, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterates support for reservations, stating that they should continue as long as discrimination persists. Bhagwat's comments come amid a political debate over reservations between BJP and Congress.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.
Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.
Bhagwat's reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.
Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"They should read their own history": Kharge slams PM Modi over 'Muslim League' jibe at Congress manifesto
Himanta would have been nowhere without Congress: Jairam Ramesh
"Will be safe if constitution is safe" Congress's Imran Masood courts controversy ahead of Saharanpur poll
CPI(M), Congress compelled Tripura's indigenous people to take up arms: BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb
Corruption increases when Congress comes to power: Rajnath Singh