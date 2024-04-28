Left Menu

Amidst Controversy, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterates support for reservations, stating that they should continue as long as discrimination persists. Bhagwat's comments come amid a political debate over reservations between BJP and Congress.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:10 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.

Bhagwat's reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

