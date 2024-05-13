Left Menu

Melinda Gates to step down as co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 21:50 IST
Melinda French Gates said on Monday she is stepping down as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Her last day of work at the foundation will be June 7, according to her post on X. Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The foundation is one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, having spent more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

