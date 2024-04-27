Sunita Kejriwal, Wife of Delhi CM, Embarks on Inaugural Lok Sabha Roadshow for AAP Nominee in East Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal starts her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow for AAP candidate in East Delhi constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
