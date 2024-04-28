"Na thakunga, Na rukunga, Na jhukunga": PM Modi's 'guarantee' in Karnataka

Reaffirming his commitment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people have seen him and his work over the last 10 years, and gave a 'guarantee' that he has dedicated his whole life to the nation. Turning poetic with Harivansh Rai Bachchan's couplets, he said, "Main na thakunga, na rukunga, na jhukunga."

Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka's Davanagere on Sunday, PM Modi said, "I came here in 2014, 2019, but 2024 is something different. This country has tested me over the past 10 years. Modi's words and commitment is being watched by the country, 280 crore eyeballs." "After these 10 years, when I have come, it is a Modi known by you, tested by you and the one who has dedicated his whole life to you all," he said.

"Na thakunga, Na rukunga, Na jhukunga (I won't get tired, I won't stop, I won't bow down) and will keep working for you all, this is Modi's guarantee and you have seen it for the last 10 years," the Prime Minister said. He further attacked the Karnataka government, accusing it of halting the New Education Policy in the state and said that irrespective of political differences, no party has the right to "destroy" people's future.

Prime Minister Modi said Congress is committing a huge mistake by working against democracy in the state. "Congress has put a break on New Education Policy (NEP) in Karnataka. After 30 years, it was framed under the leadership of a big scientist from Karnataka only and inputs from more than 20 lakhs of people were taken. But, to please their 'vote bank', they have ended it (NEP) to put a lock on the future of your kids, the youth. I am saying this with a lot of pain, we might be having political differences, but no one has the right to destroy the future of people," he further said.

Here, the state government has stopped work in irrigation, health sectors with pressure (danda). Working against democracy on the land of Visvesvaraya, Congress is committing a huge mistake," the Prime Minister added. He also took a jibe at the Congress party over Supreme Court's judgement on EVM and said that the apex court has given a 'tight slap' after which the party doesn't even have 'excuses' to make after losing elections.

"The state of Karnataka has created a panic in the Congress party with the voting on April 26...they are very frustrated. Congress is working with all might that something happes on May 7, and they are at least able to open their accounts...this huge gathering is clearly showing that people of the state will punish Congress for its sins," he said. "The day is not far when all the internal battles within Congress party will come out on roads. Everyone will be putting the blame of the loss on each other. Earlier, they used to put the whole blame on EVM. They start chanting 'EVM EVM' as soon as election comes. But, now the Supreme Court has given such a tight slap, that even this excuse can't be given," PM Modi added.

Polling was conducted on Friday in 14 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. The remaining seats will go to the polls on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In 2019, BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka. While, Congress and JD(S) -- who were in coalition government in the state -- could only win a seat each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)