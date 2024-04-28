AAP alleges Sunita Kejriwal denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, AAP said on Sunday.

There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities. ''Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission,'' the party said. According to jail manual, an inmate is allowed two meetings per week. Two people can meet a prisoner at a time and a maximum of four people are allowed in a week.

In a post on X in Hindi, the party said, ''At the behest of the Modi government, the Tihar jail administration cancelled Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal. The Modi government is crossing all limits of inhumanity. ''An elected chief minister is being treated like a terrorist. The Modi government should tell the people of the country as to why it is not allowing Sunita Kejriwal ji to meet her husband Arvind Kejriwal ji?'' Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet him on Tuesday. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with excise policy linked money laundering case. He is in judicial custody till May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)