Prime Ministers Modi and Rahul to hold rallies in Jharkhand during the first week of May

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address their political rallies in Jharkhand in the first week of May.

Modi is scheduled to hold rallies in three Lok Sabha seats from May 3.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on May 3 and address a rally at Chaibasa from 3 pm,'' according to a press release of the party.

The next day he would address two rallies -- one in Palamu and the other at Sisai in Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency, it said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi may also address a public rally at Basia in Gumla district.

''The rally is proposed in the first week of May but the date is yet to be finalised. The date will be declared in a day or two,'' Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI.

Jharkhand's four parliamentary constituencies -- Singhbhum (ST), Khunti (ST), Lohardaga (ST) and Palamu (SC) --would go to polls on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

