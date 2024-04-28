"Defeat Jagdish Shettar, the way he was defeated in Hubballi," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

After inaugurating the Prajadhwani-2 programme organised on behalf of Mrinal Hebbalkar, the Congress candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged people to make Congress win in Belagavi with a huge margin. The CM further added, "Defeat Jagdish Shettar, the way he was defeated in Hubballi."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on people to vote assuming that Siddaramaiah is contesting for election in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. He said that Lakshmi Hebbalkar is constantly working for the development of the constituency. If her son wins in the Lok Sabha elections, the development of the district will be more.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Modi has come to Belagavi and told horrible lies. Every time he came to the state, he lied and left. He lied that we insulted Shivaji and Kittur Rani Chennamma." "Rani Chennamma Jayanti was started by our government. We are the ones who hold Shivaji Maharaj in the highest respect. We are the ones who established the Sangolli Rayanna Development Authority. So don't believe this blatant liar Modi. Don't trust him only to be deceived. He said that for 10 years, Modi has only lied and has not fulfilled a single promise," he lashed out further.

He slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they insulted the beneficiaries. "BJP insulted the beneficiaries of our guarantee schemes. Now they are lying that the guarantees will stop after the election. Guarantees will not be stopped for any reason," he said.

He added, "I have earmarked the funds required for the next year." KPCC President DCM DK Shivakumar, Ministers Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Satish Jarakiholi, Bairati Suresh, former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and MLAs and leaders of the district were present during the event. (ANI)

