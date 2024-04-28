"I shudder to think of the extremities in Sandeshkhali": Union Minister Smriti Irani on alleged attack on BJP worker Saraswati Sarkar

Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Trinamool Congress over the alleged attack on Bengal Kasba Mandal President Saraswati Sarkar and said that she shuddered to think of the extremities in Sandeshkhali. Taking to 'X' Smriti Irani shared, "Spoke to Saraswati Sarkar, our brave karyakarta from Kasba Mondal, physically beaten and battered by TMC gundas. If this is the brutality in South Kolkata, I shudder to think of the extremities in Sandeshkhali."

Earlier on Saturday, BJP claimed that Saraswati Sarkar got injured in an attack by TMC goons. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that Bengal Kasba Mandal President Saraswati Sarkar was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

Taking to social media platform X, Saha said, "Women's security is a nightmare in West Bengal. Goons of TMC targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP's Kasba Mandal President (In South Kolkata) last night." Lashing out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CM Saha wrote, "If Kolkata isn't safe for women despite Mamata being Chief Minister & eventually Home Minister of West Bengal, how safe #Sandeshkhali would have been! The people of West Bengal are watching it & will answer it."

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, "Movement, seeking justice for Saraswati Sarkar and other BJP karyakartas, picks up, both inside and outside Anandpur police station, as Kolkata police drag its feet on framing appropriate charges and arresting the attackers. South Kolkata belongs to Bhadraloks. Can't allow Mamata Banerjee's goons to get away with murderous assault. It will be a long night if the Kolkata police don't uphold the law." He further alleged that no woman is safe in West Bengal. Last night, TMC goons targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP's Kasba Mondal President (in South Kolkata).

Launching an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "She is a colossal disaster as Home Minister of Bengal. Imagine if Kolkata is not safe, how bad would #Sandeshkhali be? The people of Bengal will respond to these atrocities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)