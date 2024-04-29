Left Menu

Will PM still remain silent: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over 'sex scandal'

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared on X a letter written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to the Karnataka BJP president on December 8 last year. He said the letter exposed the presence of a pen drive full of sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna. Why did the bjp still go ahead with the alliance

  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday attacked the BJP over the alleged sex scandal involving the grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain silent on the matter.

The opposition party also asked why the BJP went ahead with its alliance with the JD(S) when a BJP leader had written to the party's Karnataka unit president, exposing the presence of a pen drive full of ''sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna''.

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against former prime minister Deve Gowda's son H D Revanna and grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna respectively.

The case was registered on a complaint by their cook, who alleged that four months after she started working for them, Revanna used to sexually harass her and Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have ''vulgar conversations'' with her.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''The leader with whom the PM gets photographed by placing his hand on his shoulder. The leader for whom the PM himself campaigned 10 days ago. Praised him on stage. Today, that leader of Karnataka is absconding from the country.'' ''Just hearing about his heinous crimes committed is heart-wrenching. This ruined the lives of hundreds of women. Modi ji, will you still remain silent?'' the Congress general secretary said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared on X a letter written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to the Karnataka BJP president on December 8 last year.

He said the letter exposed the presence of a pen drive full of ''sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna''.

''Why did the bjp still go ahead with the alliance? Why no action was taken on the serial rapes video recorded and kept in the pen-drive? Why did the PM campaign for and shared the stage with Prajwal Revanna despite knowing that Prajwal is the kingpin of world's biggest & murkiest sex abuse?'' Khera said.

Who helped Prajwal Revanna escape to Germany, he asked.

''Why is the PM silent?'' Khera said.

The complainant in the case has said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani.

She has alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as that of other members of her family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

