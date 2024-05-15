Hockey India launches Coaching Course Level Basic for development of aspiring coaches

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the commencement of the Coaching Course Level Basic, catering to individuals keen on pursuing coaching careers, including former players. The course is part of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Development Program and aims to cultivate and educate aspiring coaches, providing them with a platform to advance towards International Hockey Federation (FIH) Level Coaching Courses, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The Coaching Course Level Basic is scheduled to be held online from June 24-29 2024 and it will consist of five batches, each accommodating 40 candidates. Details regarding the online format and schedule of the courses will be communicated to the selected participants. Key Points for Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Coaching Courses: Eligibility Criteria: -Candidates should have prior experience coaching a district, school, or university hockey team, or they should have played at the National Level or represented at the All India Inter University level for a minimum of three years. -Proficiency in English language - candidates must be able to understand and communicate effectively in English.

-The courses are specifically designed for coaches or potential coaches who have not previously attended any Hockey India Level 'Basic' & Level '1' Coaching Course. Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (Online): Duration: 1 day

Curriculum: General Introduction to Hockey Assessment: An online examination will be conducted at the conclusion of the course. Successful completion of this exam is mandatory to qualify for the Hockey India Level '1' Coaching Course.

Online registration for the Coaching Course Level Basic started at 10:30 AM on May 15, 2024 and will conclude at 3:00 PM on May 18, 2024. Speaking about the Coaching Course Level Basic, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey remarked, "This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of coaches and fostering a culture of excellence in hockey coaching in India. We are particularly excited to welcome former players who are keen on transitioning into coaching roles. Through these courses, we aim to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their coaching careers." Echoing these sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh stated, "We believe that investing in coaching education is vital for the sustained success of our sport, and these courses are designed to empower coaches with the tools they need to nurture talent and instill a passion for hockey in the next generation. We encourage all eligible candidates to seize this opportunity and embark on this enriching journey with us." (ANI)

