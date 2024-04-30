PM Modi Terms Ongoing Lok Sabha Elections as Battle for National Pride at Dharashiv Rally
PTI | Dharashiv | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are about country's self-respect: PM Modi at poll rally in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Security of Indians our priority": PM Modi stresses need for stable govt amid global tensions
This year Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament: PM Modi in Kerala.
There is detailed roadmap in BJP manifesto for every section of society in India: PM Modi in Kerala.
ECI on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in history of Lok Sabha elections
Congress in backdoor agreement with banned organisation to win in Kerala, says PM Modi