Left Menu

Congress to Conduct Comprehensive "Castography" to Enhance Social Justice

The party in its manifesto has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 14:53 IST
Congress to Conduct Comprehensive "Castography" to Enhance Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been ''counting the notes'' it got from ''tempo wale billionaires'', his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality.

The former Congress president was reacting to Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, ''They have been 'counting notes' they got from 'tempo wale billionaires' for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through 'caste census' and ensure equitable share for every section''.

He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue. Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money.

The Congress has also asked the prime minister to share his views on a socio-economic census. The party in its manifesto has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024