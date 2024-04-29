Left Menu

Credit for AAP-Congress Tie-Up in Delhi Also Due to Lovely: Sanjay Singh

AAP credits Arvinder Singh Lovely for its Congress alliance despite his resignation as Delhi Congress chief. Lovely was instrumental in the tie-up, according to AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Singh thanked Lovely for his role, but declined to comment on his resignation. Lovely criticized the alliance in his resignation letter, calling it a mistake. Despite opposition from the Delhi Congress, the tie-up was approved by the party high-command. Under the alliance, the Congress will field candidates in three Delhi seats, while AAP will contest the remaining four.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:27 IST
Credit for AAP-Congress Tie-Up in Delhi Also Due to Lovely: Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP credited Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday for the party's Lok Sabha poll alliance with the Congress, a day after he resigned as the Delhi unit president of the grand old party criticising the tie-up.

Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh told a press conference here that the credit for his party's alliance with the Congress in the national capital goes to Lovely as well.

''I say this with responsibility that Lovely played a crucial role in our alliance with the Congress. I am not aware of the reasons for his contrary views now,'' Singh said when asked for his comment on the ongress leader's resignation from the party.

He also thanked Lovely while pointing out that he was the first Congress leader to reach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence when the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 and for his important role in the formation of the alliance.

Singh, however, refused to comment further, saying Lovely's resignation is an internal matter of the Congress.

In his resignation letter, Lovely, who took the reins of the Delhi Congress in August last year, criticised the party's alliance with the AAP and decision to field Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from the North East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies respectively in the ongoing parliamentary polls.

The Delhi Congress was against the alliance but the party high-command went ahead with it, Lovely said as his resignation brought the differences over the tie-up to the fore.

Under a seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress has fielded candidates from three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The AAP is contesting the remaining four seats. The arrangement was agreed upon even as the two parties decided to contest the polls independently in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024