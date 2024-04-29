Lok Sabha elections: Drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 329 crore seized in Uttar Pradesh

In compliance with the instructions of the State Election Commission to ensure free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the law enforcement agencies have intensified the crackdown on illegal activities such as distribution of cash and liquor in the state. Subsequently, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and cash worth Rs 32,977.30 lakh (Rs 329.773 crore) were confiscated in the state from March 1 to April 28, the Election Commission said on Monday. On April 28 alone, liquor, drugs, and cash worth Rs 182.07 lakh were seized across the state, it added.

10 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on May 7. The list includes Agra, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Bareilly, Fatehpur Sikri, Alona, Mainpuri, Sambhal, and Badaun. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa said, "The stringent enforcement of the model code of conduct in the state aims to ensure a fair, inclusive, and secure electoral process free from inducements. From March 1 to April 28, a concerted effort by various enforcement agencies--including Excise, Income Tax, Police, and Narcotics Department--led to the confiscation of items valued at a total of Rs 32,977.30 lakh."

"This seizure included Rs 3,211.02 lakh in cash, liquor worth Rs 4,583.70 lakh, and significant quantities of drugs worth Rs 21,850.88 lakh, alongside valuable metals worth Rs 2,175.30 lakh and other miscellaneous items totalling Rs 1,156.39 lakh," he said. On April 28, Excise, Income Tax, Police, Narcotics Department, and other enforcement agencies seized a total of Rs 182.07 lakh worth of liquor, drugs, and cash, he said, adding that this included Rs 4.39 lakh of cash, 18989.75 litres of liquor worth Rs 51.58 lakh, 441702.58 grams of drugs worth Rs 112.38 lakh, and 5916 grams of precious metals worth Rs 13.72 lakh.

On April 28, authorities seized 361,700 grams (361.70 kg) of drugs valued at approximately Rs 90.42 lakh in the Phulpur assembly constituency of Prayagraj. Additionally, 5,916 grams of drugs worth around Rs 13.71 lakh were confiscated in the Agra South assembly constituency, he added. (ANI)

