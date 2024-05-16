French state expect to regain control of New Caledonia situation soon, Interior Minister says
May 16 (Reuters) -
The French state expects to regain control of the situation in New Caledonia "in the coming hours", French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 television on Thursday after a third night of violent riots that have killed four people on the French Pacific island.
