JJP Declares Candidates for Five Remaining Lok Sabha Seats in Haryana

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Monday announced the names of five more Lok Sabha candidates from Haryana, fielding its youth wing state chief Ravinder Sangwan from Rohtak.

The JJP fielded Kiran Punia from Ambala, Palaram Saini from Kurukshetra, Devender Kadiyan from Karnal and Bhupinder Malik from Sonipat, according to a party statement.

The party picked Rajinder Madaan for the Karnal assembly bypoll, which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on May 25.

The bypoll was necessitated after former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the seat, paving the way for his successor Nayab Singh Saini to contest from there.

With Monday's announcement, the JJP has named candidates for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

The party had released its first list of five candidates on April 16.

Among the candidates whose names were announced in the first list was JJP president Ajay Chautala's wife Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar.

