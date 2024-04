Veteran Politician S M Krishna Hospitalized for Minor Medical Condition

Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna is undergoing treatment for a ''minor ailment'', the private hospital where he has been admitted said on Monday.

The 91-year-old is ''medically stable'' and is recovering well, it said.

Manipal Hospital said the former union minister is being treated under Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a team of medical experts.

''Krishna is medically stable. He is recovering well and there is no need for worry,'' the hospital said in a statement.

The veteran politician was reportedly admitted to another super-speciality hospital in the city earlier this month, as he suffered an acute respiratory infection, and was discharged after treatment.

Krishna was Chief Minister from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004. He also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.

