Mexico's Lopez Obrador pushes Biden on legal immigration at shared border
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden on keeping the countries' shared border open to legal immigration. The two spoke over the phone on Sunday afternoon, Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference.
The two spoke over the phone on Sunday afternoon, Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference. "We spoke on... keeping the border open so that those who are in legal processes can enter the United States," the Mexican leader said. "But not allowing irregular migration."
Lopez Obrador also touted reduced arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they had come down to around 6,000 a day in January due in part to social programs in other Latin American countries backed by Mexico.
