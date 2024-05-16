Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

- Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle issued a robust defence of South Africa's mining sector as speculation continued that the Swiss commodity house could yet mount a rival bid for all or part of Anglo American. - Axing the northern leg of High Speed 2 will stunt growth in Britain's biggest regional cities unless alternative rail capacity is built, the government's top infrastructure adviser has warned, as it forecast soaring demand on the route over the next two decades.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:16 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UBS chief Sergio Ermotti criticises Swiss regulators over Credit Suisse - Eurostar plans up to 50 new trains and more services to tap 'huge' demand

- Glencore chief backs South Africa as Anglo takeover battle rages - Axing northern leg of HS2 will stunt UK growth, says official adviser

Overview - UBS's CEO lamented the perception that the lender is too big for Switzerland and pushed back against the need for tougher regulation at an event held at the University of Zurich on Wednesday.

- Eurostar plans to buy up to 50 new trains and is considering launching more international routes from London to take advantage of "huge demand" for rail travel across Europe. - Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle issued a robust defence of South Africa's mining sector as speculation continued that the Swiss commodity house could yet mount a rival bid for all or part of Anglo American.

- Axing the northern leg of High Speed 2 will stunt growth in Britain's biggest regional cities unless alternative rail capacity is built, the government's top infrastructure adviser has warned, as it forecast soaring demand on the route over the next two decades. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024