PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

- UBS chief Sergio Ermotti criticises Swiss regulators over Credit Suisse - Eurostar plans up to 50 new trains and more services to tap 'huge' demand

- Glencore chief backs South Africa as Anglo takeover battle rages - Axing northern leg of HS2 will stunt UK growth, says official adviser

Overview - UBS's CEO lamented the perception that the lender is too big for Switzerland and pushed back against the need for tougher regulation at an event held at the University of Zurich on Wednesday.

- Eurostar plans to buy up to 50 new trains and is considering launching more international routes from London to take advantage of "huge demand" for rail travel across Europe. - Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle issued a robust defence of South Africa's mining sector as speculation continued that the Swiss commodity house could yet mount a rival bid for all or part of Anglo American.

- Axing the northern leg of High Speed 2 will stunt growth in Britain's biggest regional cities unless alternative rail capacity is built, the government's top infrastructure adviser has warned, as it forecast soaring demand on the route over the next two decades. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

