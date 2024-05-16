Left Menu

PM Modi condemns assassination attempt on Slovakian leader as cowardly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock on Thursday at the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico, and condemned it as a cowardly and dastardly act.Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery.

Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe. The pro-Russian leader, 59, was reported to be fighting for his life after being hit in the stomach.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, ''Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

