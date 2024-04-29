FACTBOX-Who could replace Humza Yousaf as Scotland's first minister?

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Monday he would step down, saying he was not the right candidate to rebuild ties with other parties after he ended a coalition with the Greens and faced defeat in confidence votes this week. Here are some of the possible candidates to be the next Scottish National Party (SNP) leader.

JOHN SWINNEY Swinney led the SNP from 2000-2004, served as deputy leader to Nicola Sturgeon from 2014-2023, and is the favourite to succeed Yousaf.

He said he was "actively considering" whether to stand in the race and had been "somewhat overwhelmed" with requests to do so. As Sturgeon's deputy, he is closely linked to her time in power and backed the gender recognition reform bill that has prompted a backlash from some SNP lawmakers. He also served as finance minister and minister for COVID recovery.

Swinney did not serve in Yousaf's government after 16 years working in various posts. The Times earlier reported that Swinney was reluctant to become leader due to personal circumstances. KATE FORBES

Forbes is a former finance minister who came second to Yousaf in the race to succeed Sturgeon last year, getting 48% of the final votes. She has criticised his approach to gender reform, oil and the economy, but wished him well, saying he was an "honourable man who displayed dignity and humility today."

Last year her campaign swiftly ran into controversy when she said she would have opposed gay marriage, sparking upset among many members of her own party. She apologised and said that while her Christian faith informs her personal views, she would respect the rights of gay people. STEPHEN FLYNN

Flynn is the SNP's leader in the UK parliament at Westminster, and his weekly parliamentary exchanges with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have helped to lift his public profile. He has argued that the SNP leader should sit in the Scottish parliament as a lawmaker (MSP), with the ability to become first minister, rather than in Westminster, but has said he has ambitions to sit in the Scottish parliament.

Flynn indicated his support of Yousaf's record, saying he had "laid the groundwork required to take our country forward". NEIL GRAY

Gray is currently Scottish health minister. He said Yousaf had put the interests of the nation before his own, without indicating whether he himself would stand. JENNY GILRUTH

Gilruth has held a range of ministerial posts, including culture and transport, and is currently education minister. She is married to Kezia Dugdale, the former leader of Scottish Labour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)