Health official held over alleged sexual harassment of women medical officers in Telangana

A health official in Kamareddy district of Telangana was taken into custody after several cases were registered against him over alleged sexual harassment of women medical officers, police said on Thursday.

The police received complaints from some women medical officers that District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Laxman Singh was sexually harassing them by passing inappropriate remarks at them.

Seven cases were booked over the past few days against the DMHO under relevant IPC sections, and he was subsequently taken into custody on Wednesday, police said.

An inquiry into the allegations against the DMHO was also conducted by a senior official of the state Health Department on Wednesday.

