MP: Indore Congress Candidate Facing Attempted Murder Charge

Barely five days before he decided to withdraw his nomination from Indore Lok Sabha seat on Monday, an attempt to murder charge was added in a 17-year-old land grabbing case against Congress candidate Akshay Bam on directions from a local court here.

The alleged victim, Yunus Patel, decided to approach a first class magistrate on April 5 this year with an application requesting for adding section 307 (attempt to murder) which was accepted by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on April 24.

The court had directed Madhya Pradesh police to add this section against Bam, his father Kantilal Bam and others.

The case was registered on October 4, 2007 against Bam and others for assaulting Patel over a land dispute under sections 294 (use of obscene words, abusive language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, in his application filed on April 5 in the court here, Patel alleged one Satveer Singh, who operated a security agency, fired at him from a .12 bore gun on the behest of Kantilal.

The court accepted the plea on April 24 and directed the police to add the attempt to murder charge to the FIR. It also ordered Bam and his father Kantilal Bam to appear before a sessions court on May 10.

Incidentally, Satveer Singh has died, while two other accused, Sohan alias Sonu and Manoj, are absconding.

As per police, the .12 bore gun and a blank cartridge were recovered from the spot in 2007.

Incidentally, the Congress has accused the BJP of intimidating its candidates and alleged that there was a threat to democracy.

Monday was the last day of withdrawing of nominations for the fourth phase of the polls. Indore will vote on May 13, while results will be declared on June 4.

