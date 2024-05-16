Left Menu

Futures exchange operator CME Group plans to launch bitcoin trading, FT reports

CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator, plans to launch bitcoin trading to expand its portfolio, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The Chicago-headquartered exchange has been holding discussions with traders who want to buy and sell bitcoin on a regulated marketplace, the newspaper said, citing three people with direct knowledge of the talks.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:02 IST
Futures exchange operator CME Group plans to launch bitcoin trading, FT reports

CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator, plans to launch bitcoin trading to expand its portfolio, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The Chicago-headquartered exchange has been holding discussions with traders who want to buy and sell bitcoin on a regulated marketplace, the newspaper said, citing three people with direct knowledge of the talks. However, FT said that the plan has not yet been finalised.

CME declined to comment on the report and said it does not respond to rumours or speculations. Bitcoin hit a record high in March, fueled by investors pouring money into U.S. spot exchange-traded crypto products and the prospect that global interest rates may fall.

CME has hosted trading in bitcoin futures since 2017, making it one of the first exchanges to do so, along with rival CBOE . It also offers global benchmark products across major asset classes, including futures and options.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024