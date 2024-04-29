BJP demands CM Revanth Reddy's apology for comments on reservations

The BJP's Telangana chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the issue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video being circulated on social media is a serious matter and that it concerns national security.

''There cannot be any other (sic) crime than morphing'' Amit Shah's speech in the public meeting held at Siddipet in Telangana recently, he said, and added that posting the videos through the social media handles of state Congress ''shows how desperate Congress is''.

Taking strong exception to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments that the BJP would abolish reservations, the state BJP chief on Monday demanded that Revanth Reddy withdraw his comments and tender an apology ''if he has any ethics''.

Revanth Reddy's allegations against the BJP and RSS are completely baseless and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also clarified (on Sangh's stance on quotas), he said.

''If Revanth Reddy has any ethics, if he feels he is a chief minister, he should take back his allegations and tender an apology publicly,'' Kishan Reddy, who is also a union minister, told reporters.

''The true colours of Revanth Reddy, who has already lost credibility over the six poll 'guarantees' of Congress, have now come out in the open with his allegations against the BJP on reservations,'' he claimed.

Revanth Reddy is making an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere, but people are not heeding him, he further claimed.

''He (Revanth Reddy) has made a conspiracy to trigger trouble. He is trying to gain political benefit through this,'' he said.

The BJP would strive for effective implementation of reservations for poor, he said.

Demanding that Revanth Reddy withdraw his comments, he said the BJP has complained to the police over the chief minister's comments and said that the party won't hesitate to go to court on the matter against him. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the BJP is seeking to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls with the aim of changing the Constitution and abolishing reservations.

