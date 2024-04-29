US, Mexico to clamp down on illegal immigration, leaders say

The United States and Mexico plan to clamp down on illegal immigration at their shared border, leaders from both countries said on Monday, vowing to take steps to disrupt irregular crossings that have reached record levels in recent years. In a phone conversation on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said they would order their administrations to take steps to decrease illegal crossings while also addressing the economic and security problems that cause people to migrate.

"In the short term, the two leaders ordered their national security teams to work together to immediately implement concrete measures to significantly reduce irregular border crossings while protecting human rights," the leaders said in a joint statement Biden, a Democrat seeking another term in Nov. 5 elections, has toughened his approach to border security in recent months as immigration has emerged as a

top concern among voting-age Americans.

Republicans, including Biden's opponent, former President Donald Trump, have criticized the Democratic president for rolling back restrictive Trump-era border policies and failing to stem higher levels of illegal crossings. The White House

has considered utilizing Biden's executive authority to block migrants at the border, but such a move could trigger legal challenges and backlash from some Democrats.

The White House is also discussing

ways to provide temporary legal status and work permits to immigrants in the U.S. illegally who are married to American citizens, a move that could serve as a counter-balance to restrictions at the border. Mexico will hold a presidential election on June 2 although immigration

is not a top voter concern , according to public opinion polls. Former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Lopez Obrador's successor in the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA),

remains the frontrunner to win the election. Lopez Obrador told reporters on Monday he had spoken with Biden about keeping the countries' border open to legal immigration "but not allowing irregular migration."

U.S. Border Patrol caught

a monthly record of 250,000 migrants crossing illegally in December but numbers have dropped significantly since then, with 137,000 arrests in March. Lopez Obrador attributed the reduced arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border in part to social programs Mexico has backed in other Latin American countries from where migrants originate.

U.S. and Mexican officials have cited

increased enforcement by Mexico as a factor contributing to the decrease in crossings.

