"Same person with whom PM shared stage...": Priyanka Gandhi on alleged "obscene videos" case linked to JD(S) MP Revanna

Amid a controversy over the alleged "obscene video" case linked to Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that he is the same person with whom PM Modi shared the stage and asked for votes. "A big thing has happened in Karnataka, a person who shared the stage with PM Modi and for whom he asked votes, he (Prajwal Revanna) sexually assaulted 1000s of women. I want to ask what PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have to say on this," she said.

Sharpening her attacks on the ruling party, Priyanka Gandhi said, How can it be possible that one has committed such a big crime and ran away from the country? "Some time ago, I went to meet my daughter for 3 days. PM and the Home Minister said that I went abroad. They get to know when opposition leaders go somewhere but when such monsters leave the country they don't get to know. How can we believe this? They have information about everyone, but somebody committed such a big crime and ran away from the country right from under their nose and they are doing nothing?" she added.

Earlier today, JD(S) chief and Prajwal Revanna's uncle, HD Kumaraswamy said that he is not bothered about Revanna and if he has committed some mistakes, he will face the punishment according to the law. Kumaraswamy told ANI that circulating the pen drives in the case is also a severe offence because it assails the character of some women.

"The government has already announced the formation of SIT. Now, it is the responsibility of the government and the SIT. I am not bothered about Prajwal Revanna, if he has made any mistake, then according to the law, he has to face it. If he has done anything illegally, then he has to face it. That is my demand. I don't want to protect him as our family member. Regarding the circulation of these pen drives, who has done it? That is also a severe offence. It is the responsibility of SIT to find out who is responsible for circulating these pen drives and for assassinating the character of some innocent women. They have circulated those pen drives to finish our alliance and reduce our winning chances. It is not going to affect the election of candidates," he said. (ANI)

