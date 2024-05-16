Sri Lankan Authorities Confiscate Passports of Indian Cricketers Amid Match-Fixing Probe
Two Indian nationals, Yoni Patel and P Akash, face charges of match-fixing in Sri Lanka's Legends Cricket League. The men, who are out on bail, are accused of attempting to fix matches in the unsanctioned league played in March. Patel owns a team in the event, and former Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga and ex-New Zealand player Neil Broom reported approaches to fix games. Patel and Akash were banned from leaving Sri Lanka pending investigation. Sri Lanka criminalized match-fixing in sports in 2019, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
A court in Sri Lanka has ordered Indian nationals Yoni Patel and P Akash to surrender their passports as both are set to be indicted for match fixing in the unsanctioned Legends Cricket League here.
The two, who are currently out on bail, have been accused of trying to fix matches in the league, which was played between March 8 and 19 at Kandy's Pallekele Stadium.
A side called Rajasthan Kings defeated New York Super Strikers in the final.
Patel owns the Kandy Swamp Army team in the event.
Former Sri Lanka ODI captain Upul Tharanga, who is currently the chairman of national selectors, and ex-New Zealand player Neil Broom had complained to the Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports about the approaches by Patel and Akash to fix games by under-performing in the league.
Patel and Akash were subsequently banned from leaving the country by the magistrate's court until the investigations could be completed.
The league is neither recognised by the ICC, nor Sri Lanka Cricket.
Sri Lanka was the first South Asian country to criminalise match-fixing and corruption in sports when it passed a law against the menace in 2019.
Anyone found guilty can be jailed for up to 10 years and also be required to pay fines.
The law also seeks to punish acts of omission such as failure to report corrupt approaches.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aqib Ilyas to lead Oman, announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Bryce sisters help Scotland to maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup berth
Elevated Security Concerns for T20 World Cup, Trinidad PM Warns; ICC Reassures with Robust Security Plan
"Rohit's presence is going to be...": Yuvi backs 'Hitman' to end India's title drought at ICC events in T20 WC
"We have spoken to ICC about it": Jay Shah on possibility of new venue for WTC Final