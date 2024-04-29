Left Menu

AAP's Dilip Pandey Claims Public Pushback against BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey and Councillor Bobby Kinnar on Monday participated in the Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se campaign along with members of the transgender community here. The people of Delhi and the country are now standing against the jail bhejo send to jail policy of the BJP, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:38 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey and Councillor Bobby Kinnar on Monday participated in the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign along with members of the transgender community here. The people from the transgender community gathered at the Delhi Gate wearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) caps and T-shirts written with 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' to raise awareness among the public to respond to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest with votes. During the demonstration, Pandey said that it has become clear from the two phases of voting held so far for the Lok Sabha elections that the BJP is losing. ''The people of Delhi and the country are now standing against the 'jail bhejo' (send to jail) policy of the BJP,'' he added.

