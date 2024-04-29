Telangana: Secunderabad Congress candidate Nagender holds bike rally in Shaikpet

Secunderabad Congress MP candidate Danam Nagender held a bike rally on Monday in Shaikpet of Jubilee Hills assembly constituency of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency alongside former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin. Danam Nagender said, "I hope we will see historic results on June 4. People are going to give a befitting reply to the communal forces in the country."

He further stated that the June 4 result will be to save democracy. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin said, "Danam Nagender is a beloved leader in the state. I hope people will vote for him."

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "Congress fulfils the promises it makes, unlike BJP." Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency, G Kishan Reddy, said that the Congress is "spreading lies out of insecurity" about the reservation and that the people want PM Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again.

The Union Minister told ANI, "BJP's election campaign has started in Telangana... The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is behind (in the Lok Sabha elections). The people want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again". "The Congress is doing a false campaign out of insecurity. They are spreading lies about the reservation. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is campaigning shamelessly about it... No one has spoken anything on the reservation," he said.

Notably, polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4. In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat. (ANI)

