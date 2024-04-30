Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination from Hinjili Assembly for Sixth Term

Left Menu

Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Odisha assembly elections from Hinjili seat in Ganjam district. Patnaik has earlier been elected as a legislator from the Hinjili assembly segment five times in a row since 2000.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:56 IST
Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Odisha assembly elections from Hinjili seat in Ganjam district. Accompanied by ministers and party leaders including his close aide V K Pandian, the chief minister reached the sub-collector's office at Chhatrapur and submitted his papers for the sixth time seeking re-election from the Hinjili assembly segment. Patnaik has earlier been elected as a legislator from the Hinjili assembly segment five times in a row since 2000. Hinjili comes under the Aska Lok Sabha seat and will go to polls on May 20. Along with Hinjili, Patnaik, this time will also contest from the Kantabanji assembly segment in Bolangir district.

