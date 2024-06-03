Left Menu

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China accused the United States of playing a dishonorable role by supporting the Philippines regarding the South China Sea disputes. Chinese officials claim that U.S. involvement is provoking regional conflicts. Despite tensions, China expressed willingness to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to manage maritime disputes and deepen cooperation.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 08:30 IST
China said the United States has played an "extremely dishonourable role" in supporting and cooperating with the Philippines, using issues in the South China Sea to provoke relations between China and the region. "It is very clear to the discerning eye who the Philippines is serving in its foreign policy and for whom it is working in its maritime operations," China's foreign ministry said on Monday in response to recent remarks by the Philippine president.

China is willing to continue to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to manage differences at sea and deepen sea-related cooperation, it said. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on Friday denounced illegal, coercive and aggressive actions in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

