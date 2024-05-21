"PM Modi inspired women to live a respectable and happy life": UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised half of the country's population on the government's agenda over the past 10 years, significantly increasing their respect. He highlighted PM Modi's focus on four key groups: the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Nari Shakti Samvad program in Varanasi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this, he highlighted, "Since 2014, campaigns like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'Matru Vandana' have been launched." He further mentioned that the Modi government passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in the new Parliament, to increase their representation in the legislature. "Women across the country, the state, and Varanasi have expressed their gratitude and warmly welcomed these initiatives," he stated.

CM Yogi welcomed and greeted all the women present on the stage and the women associated with different sections and different socio-cultural organisations in the program. Prior to this, he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of women's power.

The Chief Minister remarked, "Prior to 2014, daughters and sisters in the country were unsafe, they were not getting the respect they deserved. They were harassed in the name of triple talaq in some places, while elsewhere there was hesitation to give them proper representation. But in the last 10 years, we have seen a changing India in which work has been done to inspire women to live a respectable and happy life." He said that PM Modi has effectively advanced the 'Nari Shakti Samvaad' program to honour women power. "This is the reason why PM Modi is getting the blessings of all these women of the entire country in the Lok Sabha elections 2024," he asserted.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a superpower of the world today. The borders of the country have become safe and the problem of terrorism and Naxalism has been eliminated from the country," Yogi added. CM Yogi stated that large development projects are being implemented effectively across the country without any discrimination. "Efforts are being made to strengthen the foundation of a developed India. This is why the whole country is united in chanting the slogan 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar; and 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.'"

He mentioned that everyone has seen the transformation of Kashi after 2014, with the entire city being revitalised. Today, the divine, grand, and new Kashi instills a sense of pride. Polling for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

