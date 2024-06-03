Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Shein fashion group plans to file for London listing in coming days - Labour to unveil ex-military candidates in security pitch to voters

- Diane Abbott says she will stand for Labour after candidacy row Overview

- Shein is set to file privately with UK regulators its intention to float, according to people familiar with the matter, who cautioned that timing on the filing could yet shift. - UK's Labour party leader Keir Starmer is set to unveil 14 former military personnel as Labour candidates for the UK general election to persuade voters that the Labour party can be trusted with the country's defence.

- Diane Abbott from UK's Labour party has confirmed she will run as the Labour candidate in her London constituency, after a days-long row over the fate of one of the most prominent left-wingers in British politics. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

