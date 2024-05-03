Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi unaware CM Revanth Reddy is defying his line, claims KTR

In a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BRS leader and former state minister KT Rama Rao claimed the former is unaware that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is defying his line.

03-05-2024
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BRS leader and former state minister KT Rama Rao claimed the former is unaware that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is defying his line. Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader, who is also the son of the party's founder-chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, said, "Rahul Gandhi is not even aware that Revanth Reddy is not following his line. Despite being a chief minister from the Congress, he is speaking in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Claiming that CM Reddy has been wilfully defying the line set by Rahul over the past several months, KTR added, "He (Revanth Reddy) has been drifting from Rahul Gandhi's line over the last several months. When Rahul said 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' (a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi), he (CM Reddy) countered that the chowkidar was his older brother and not a thief. When Rahul Gandhi called Adani a fraud, Revanth Reddy said Adani was a friend. When Rahul Gandhi says that the Gujarat Model is bad, Revanth says it is fabulous and the Telangana government will replicate it." "When Rahul Gandhi said there was no liquor scam and (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal was wrongly arrested, Revanth departed from his line saying that the liquor scam did happen and arresting Kavitha (BRS MLC K Kavitha) was right," KTR alleged.

The national convenor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) from his residence after several hours of questioning in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case. The ED alleged that the AAP was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged scam.

The central agency, earlier on March 15, arrested MLC K Kavitha in connection with the case. Polling for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13, in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS, which was then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), claimed the lion's share of the electoral spoils in the 2019 polls, winning 9 seats while the BJP secured 4 seats. The Congress and the AIMIM brought up the rear, winning 3 and 1 seats respectively. (ANI)

