Priyanka Endorses Kishori Lal Sharma as Amethi Lok Sabha Candidate

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sought the support of people of Amethi for party nominee K L Sharma and said her party will fight the election on the strength of people, unlike its rival, apparently indicating the BJP, which leverages money power.

Reaching the Congress office in Gauriganj directly from Fursatganj airport where she landed with other party leaders, including her brother Rahul Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka said, ''We want to once again bring the politics of truth and service.'' The Congress on Friday announced Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from Rae Bareli, from where Sonia Gandhi was an MP till she got elected to the Rajya Sabha.

''These people contest the election through money power and we will contest on the strength of the people.. now the time has come to give a message to the entire country that we want politics of sewa,'' Priyanka said.

The Congress leader said Kishori Lal Sharma has worked in the Amethi and Rae Bareli for 40 years and urged the people of the constituency to repose their faith in him.

''Kishoriji knows well the constituency, its people as well as the problems of the area. He has worked here for 40 years and in this election you will work wholeheartedly to ensure the win,'' she said.

Earlier in a post on X in Hindi, she welcomed Sharma's candidature from the Congress bastion.

''Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He has always been engaged wholeheartedly in serving the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself.

''Today, it is a matter of happiness that Shri Kishori Lal ji has been made the candidate from Amethi by the Congress Party. Kishori Lal ji's loyalty and dedication towards his duty will definitely bring him success in this election,'' the Congress general secretary said.

