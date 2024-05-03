Chirag Paswan Declares Assets Worth Rs. 2.68 Crore: Details Revealed

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is contesting election from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat as NDA nominee, owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.68 crore as per the affidavit filed by him.

Chirag on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.

The 41-year-old leader in the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer along with the nomination papers, declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 1.66 crore and immovable assets owned by him are worth Rs 1.02 crore.

According to the affidavit, he has Rs 42,000 cash in hand and has three bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 14.40 lakh.

As per the affidavit, Chirag's immovable asset includes a house worth Rs 1.02 crore in Patna. He does not own any other immovable asset. He is a director and shareholder in six private firms.

The Hajipur Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, nine times. Hajipur Lok Sabha seats will go for polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

