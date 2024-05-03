Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Declares Assets Worth Rs. 2.68 Crore: Details Revealed

Chirag Paswan, LJP candidate for Hajipur, has assets worth Rs 2.68 crore. His movable assets are valued at Rs 1.66 crore, including gold jewelry and bank balances. His immovable assets include a house in Patna worth Rs 1.02 crore. Paswan is a director and shareholder in six private firms.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:12 IST
Chirag Paswan Declares Assets Worth Rs. 2.68 Crore: Details Revealed
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is contesting election from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat as NDA nominee, owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.68 crore as per the affidavit filed by him.

Chirag on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.

The 41-year-old leader in the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer along with the nomination papers, declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 1.66 crore and immovable assets owned by him are worth Rs 1.02 crore.

According to the affidavit, he has Rs 42,000 cash in hand and has three bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 14.40 lakh.

As per the affidavit, Chirag's immovable asset includes a house worth Rs 1.02 crore in Patna. He does not own any other immovable asset. He is a director and shareholder in six private firms.

The Hajipur Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, nine times. Hajipur Lok Sabha seats will go for polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024