Left Menu

SIT drops non-bailable charges in H D Revanna sexual abuse case; he withdraws bail application

Revannas decision follows a clarification from the Special Investigation Team SIT indicating that they have not invoked any non-bailable charges against him in the case of alleged sexual abuse.The development comes against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny surrounding Revannas familial ties and political prominence within the JDS.Revanna withdrew his bail application after the SITs clarification to the sessions court, affirming that no non-bailable charges have been levelled against him in the case.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:36 IST
SIT drops non-bailable charges in H D Revanna sexual abuse case; he withdraws bail application
  • Country:
  • India

JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna on Friday withdrew his bail application in a Bengaluru sessions court, after a Special Investigation Team told the court that there are no non-bailable charges against him in the case of his alleged sexual abuse of his house-help. Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan district, is the son of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and elder brother of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

He moved the court after a case of molestation was registered against him and his son Prajwal Revanna by a woman who worked in their household.

Prajwal is the current MP of Hassan and also the Lok Sabha poll candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP sexually abusing several women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

Polling was held in Hassan on April 26, after which the JD(S) leadership suspended Prajwal.

The JD(S) had joined the NDA in September last year. Revanna's decision follows a clarification from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) indicating that they have not invoked any non-bailable charges against him in the case of alleged sexual abuse.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny surrounding Revanna's familial ties and political prominence within the JD(S).

Revanna withdrew his bail application after the SIT's clarification to the sessions court, affirming that no non-bailable charges have been levelled against him in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024