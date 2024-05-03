Left Menu

ED Nabs Another Individual in Delhi Excise Policy Probe

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policys formulation and implementation.Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:35 IST
ED Nabs Another Individual in Delhi Excise Policy Probe
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate made a fresh arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case and has taken a man identified as Vinod Chauhan into custody, official sources said on Friday.

Chauhan is accused of transferring cash funds, sourced through alleged kickbacks given by the 'South Group', for AAP's election campaign for the Goa Assembly polls of 2022.

This is the 18th arrest in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, and a number of liquor businessmen and others have been arrested by the federal agency.

The ED mentioned Chauhan's alleged role in the case in an official document submitted before a court in relation to the arrest of Kavitha.

''Statement of one of the staff members of K Kavitha revealed that he collected two heavy bags containing cash from accused Dinesh Arora's office on Abhishek Boinpally's directions and delivered it to Vinod Chauhan,'' the agency claimed.

''On another occasion, he collected two such bags containing cash from an address near Todapur, Narayana, New Delhi, and again delivered it to Vinod Chauhan. Chauhan then transferred the same for AAP's election campaign in Goa through the hawala route,'' it added.

The agency earlier charged that of the Rs 100 crore bribe money given to AAP by the 'South Group' -- of which Kavitha and some others were members -- Rs 45 crore was used for its Goa Assembly elections campaign.

The 'South Group' also comprised former YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta and Aurobindo Group promoter Sarath Reddy.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has since joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Ongole. The group was allegedly represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Kavitha's alleged auditor Butchibabu while dealing with AAP leaders in this case, the ED has alleged.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy's formulation and implementation.

Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024