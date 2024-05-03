"It suits them if Muslims stay hassled": Delhi Haj Committee chairperson slams Owaisi over his 'Hitler-era' remark

Delhi State Committee chairperson, Kausar Jahan on Friday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his 'Hitler era' remark and said that the language used by Hyderabad MP is derogatory and Muslims today trust 'Modi ki guarantee'. "The language used by Owaisi Saheb for the Prime Minister is very derogatory and I condemn it. By becoming a foreign agent, you are using such indecent language for the Prime Minister - people of the country won't tolerate it. It suits them if Muslims stay hassled, only then would their shops run. In the last 70 years, when it was your government, what did you do for the Muslims? You just kept them as vote banks. The country is changing and Muslims trust 'Modi ki guarantee'," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Muslims situation in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era. "The position of Muslims in today's India is the same as the situation that Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler's era in the 1930s. The gas chamber was the last step, before that movies were made, hate speeches took place, there was a whole process to it," he said.

He also emphasized that It does not suit a Prime Minister to term all minorities as "Infiltrators", just to win the elections. "Our PM is saying that Mangalsutra will be removed from Hindu women and given to Muslims. 17 crore Muslims are being called infiltrators. Whether Modi ji will remain or not, the country will remain. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among Muslim women has fallen, this is the government's own data. To win an election you are calling all minorities as infiltrators. Hitler also used to say the same thing to Jews that they were not original Germans. Does this language suit the Prime Minister?" Owaisi said. (ANI)

