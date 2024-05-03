Left Menu

"It suits them if Muslims stay hassled": Delhi Haj Committee chairperson slams Owaisi over his 'Hitler-era' remark

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Muslims situation in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:53 IST
"It suits them if Muslims stay hassled": Delhi Haj Committee chairperson slams Owaisi over his 'Hitler-era' remark
Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson, Kausar Jahan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi State Committee chairperson, Kausar Jahan on Friday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his 'Hitler era' remark and said that the language used by Hyderabad MP is derogatory and Muslims today trust 'Modi ki guarantee'. "The language used by Owaisi Saheb for the Prime Minister is very derogatory and I condemn it. By becoming a foreign agent, you are using such indecent language for the Prime Minister - people of the country won't tolerate it. It suits them if Muslims stay hassled, only then would their shops run. In the last 70 years, when it was your government, what did you do for the Muslims? You just kept them as vote banks. The country is changing and Muslims trust 'Modi ki guarantee'," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Muslims situation in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era. "The position of Muslims in today's India is the same as the situation that Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler's era in the 1930s. The gas chamber was the last step, before that movies were made, hate speeches took place, there was a whole process to it," he said.

He also emphasized that It does not suit a Prime Minister to term all minorities as "Infiltrators", just to win the elections. "Our PM is saying that Mangalsutra will be removed from Hindu women and given to Muslims. 17 crore Muslims are being called infiltrators. Whether Modi ji will remain or not, the country will remain. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among Muslim women has fallen, this is the government's own data. To win an election you are calling all minorities as infiltrators. Hitler also used to say the same thing to Jews that they were not original Germans. Does this language suit the Prime Minister?" Owaisi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024